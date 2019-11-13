LSU is No. 1.

The NCAA's College Football Playoff's second round of seeding was announced Tuesday night, and LSU was pushed from their initial No. 2 spot to No. 1 after their huge win against Alabama on Saturday.

Ohio State is now No. 2, Clemson is No. 3, Georgia is No. 4, Alabama drops to No. 5 and Oregon is No. 6, according to the new seeding.

That means three of the top five schools in the college football playoff rankings represent the SEC.

