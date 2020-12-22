LSU OC Steve Ensminger to retire in latest coaching shakeup

The latest coaching shakeup follows reports that defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletics says football offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger will retire in the latest coaching shakeup for the Tigers.

Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson will retire from on-field coaching and transition into analyst roles for the team, the athletic department announced on Tuesday.

“Steve gave everything he had to LSU and I will always cherish the time we spent coaching together,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.

Ensminger joined the team in 2010 as a tight ends coach. Johnson only arrived in Baton Rouge in 2019 after coaching in the NFL.

The latest coaching shakeup follows reports that defensive coordinator Bo Pelini is leaving the program after one difficult season in which the Tigers allowed six opponents to gain more than 500 yards.

Pelini signed a four-year contract worth more than $9 million and would still be owed nearly $7 million under his original contract. But LSU says Pelini has agreed to take a one-time payment that has not yet been disclosed.

In a statement released by LSU, Pelini says he and head coach Ed Orgeron have “mutually decided it's best" to part ways.

LSU allowed five opponents to score more than 40 points this season.

