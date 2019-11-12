NEW ORLEANS — Tigers fans hoping to go to LSU's first College Football Playoff semifinal will find out Wednesday if the tickets they requested through the school will be available.

According to WBRZ, LSU's athletic department was given 13,000 tickets to sell for the Peach Bowl but received 16,000 requests to purchase them. That means 3,000 unlucky fans won't be getting their tickets from the university.

Instead, they'll have to buy their tickets from a third-party vendors. As of Wednesday morning, close seats could set fans back more than $1,000.

The Tigers play the Oklahoma Sooners (No. 4) on Dec. 28 in Atlanta in the semifinal match up. Kickoff is for 3 p.m. CT.

The winner moves on to the College Football Championship against either Ohio State or Clemson in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

LSU's decisive win over Georgia - its 5th win this year against a team rated in the top 10 when the two teams played - gave it the edge over Ohio State and vaulted the Tigers to the top seed in the College Football Playoff announced Sunday morning.

The Tigers had been second in the recent rankings to Ohio State, who is also 13-0 after winning the Big Ten Title over Wisconsin Saturday night, but LSU's dominant win, coupled with the Buckeye's first half troubles, probably gave the Tigers a slight edge.

"It didn’t matter to us – anytime, anywhere, anybody," coach Ed Orgeron told ESPN on the playoff selection show." We’ll be playing Oklahoma, a great football team."

Ohio State and Clemson will face each other on the 28th as well. They will play in Phoenix at 7 p.m.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is also 13-0, but the Tigers have not faced a single team that finished the season in the top 25, giving it a lower ranking in the committee’s mind.

Oklahoma is the only team in the playoff with a loss. The Sooners fell to Kansas State, but won the Big-12 title Saturday over Baylor in overtime.

