AUBURN, Ala. — LSU looked dead in the water, down 17-0 in the second quarter to Auburn, and showing no sign of life from their offense.
But a strip sack of Auburn Quarterback Robby Ashford by BJ Ojulari was picked up by Jay Ward for a touchdown. And it was the start of a furious comeback as LSU scored 21 unanswered to defeat Auburn 21-17 on the road on Saturday night.
The game started with something nobody wanted to see: LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff and had to be carted off to a local hospital.
Banks was thankfully alert and mobile at the hospital and was cleared to leave.
After Ojulari's strip-sack led to points for LSU, the Tigers were able to score again on a quick touchdown drive led by Jayden Daniels as the first half ended, making the Auburn lead just 17-14 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Auburn and LSU traded punts. Eventually, halfway through the third quarter, Auburn went for it on fourth down at the LSU 37-yard-line and would not convert.
Taking advantage of the field position, LSU drove down the field methodically and would score on a 20-yard-touchdown run from John Emery Jr. where he was almost tackled from behind the line of scrimmage, but powered his way through contact to put LSU up 21-17. However, Daniels would not return to the game after hurting his knee.
Auburn would get deep into LSU territory on their next drive, but a badly-executed trick play from Auburn resulted in an LSU interception, preventing AUburn from potentially taking the lead.
A few punts ensued. Most notably, an LSU punt with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter was muffed by Auburn, giving LSU the ball at Auburn's 35-yard line.
However, LSU would fumble the ball away just two plays later, giving Auburn a chance at life.
Auburn drove down to the LSU 36. But with 2:18 left in the game, Robby Ashford threw a pass that was intercepted by Greg Brooks Jr. who returned it 30 yards to the Auburn 45.
LSU would run out the clock after that, clinching a comeback victory and four straight wins for the Tigers.
LSU improves to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in SEC play. They play Tennessee next at home on October 8 at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.