The Tigers escaped Auburn with a win after storming back from a 17-0 deficit.

AUBURN, Ala. — LSU looked dead in the water, down 17-0 in the second quarter to Auburn, and showing no sign of life from their offense.

But a strip sack of Auburn Quarterback Robby Ashford by BJ Ojulari was picked up by Jay Ward for a touchdown. And it was the start of a furious comeback as LSU scored 21 unanswered to defeat Auburn 21-17 on the road on Saturday night.

The game started with something nobody wanted to see: LSU defensive back Sevyn Banks was injured on the opening kickoff and had to be carted off to a local hospital.

Banks was thankfully alert and mobile at the hospital and was cleared to leave.

After Ojulari's strip-sack led to points for LSU, the Tigers were able to score again on a quick touchdown drive led by Jayden Daniels as the first half ended, making the Auburn lead just 17-14 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Auburn and LSU traded punts. Eventually, halfway through the third quarter, Auburn went for it on fourth down at the LSU 37-yard-line and would not convert.

Taking advantage of the field position, LSU drove down the field methodically and would score on a 20-yard-touchdown run from John Emery Jr. where he was almost tackled from behind the line of scrimmage, but powered his way through contact to put LSU up 21-17. However, Daniels would not return to the game after hurting his knee.

Auburn would get deep into LSU territory on their next drive, but a badly-executed trick play from Auburn resulted in an LSU interception, preventing AUburn from potentially taking the lead.

A few punts ensued. Most notably, an LSU punt with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter was muffed by Auburn, giving LSU the ball at Auburn's 35-yard line.

However, LSU would fumble the ball away just two plays later, giving Auburn a chance at life.

Auburn drove down to the LSU 36. But with 2:18 left in the game, Robby Ashford threw a pass that was intercepted by Greg Brooks Jr. who returned it 30 yards to the Auburn 45.

LSU would run out the clock after that, clinching a comeback victory and four straight wins for the Tigers.