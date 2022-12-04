LSU to play Purdue in Citrus Bowl

The Citrus Bowl will be January 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, with kickoff slated for noon.

NEW ORLEANS — The number 17 LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on January 2 in Orlando, according to a report from Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

LSU finished the season 9-4, an impressive showing in the first year of the Brian Kelly era. Despite starting off the season with a heartbreaking loss to Florida State, the Tigers managed to gradually improve as the season progressed, with the defining moment being a thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama on November 5.

However, LSU narrowly missed out on a spot in a New Years Six bowl game after losing its last two games against Texas A&M and Georgia.

It is unclear who the Tigers' starting quarterback in Orlando will be. Starter Jayden Daniels sustained a leg injury against Texas A&M that appeared to be reaggravated against Georgia, causing him to miss the entire second half and paving the way for Garrett Nussmeier to drive the Tigers' offense in the second half of Saturday's SEC Championship game.

The Tigers will face off with Purdue, an 8-5 team that won the Big Ten West division title this season. The Boilermakers are coming off a 43-22 thumping at the hands of the number 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines in the Big 10 Championship Game on Saturday.

Purdue is led by quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who threw for almost 3,500 yards this season, and star wide receiver Charlie Jones, who accounted for over 1,300 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this season.