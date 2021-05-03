LSU promises change after damning report on school's handling of sexual misconduct

“The most important thing is I think, and this is going to take time, is culture. The culture has to be: we do not accept domestic and sexual violence at LSU."

NEW ORLEANS — The president of LSU says there was an “institutional betrayal” in how the university handled accusations of sexual misconduct. This comes as an outside law firm released its report of failures to address such issues on campus.

One major finding from the report on sexual misconduct at LSU is the university’s failure to support and properly staff its Title IX office. That office is supposed to address reported violations of the federal law against sexual discrimination in education.

“I want to again offer a sincere apology to the survivors of domestic and sexual violence on our campus,” LSU interim-President Tom Galligan said.

That apology was for past mistakes detailed in 148-page report. Now to the present.

Two members of LSU’s athletic department are suspended: executive athletic director Verge Ausberry and senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar. Both were named in the report, along with several former members of the football team and coaching staff, including Les Miles.

Even though LSU prohibited Miles from being alone with female students following a 2013 internal investigation, Friday’s report determined LSU did not properly respond to allegations of sexual misconduct against Miles.

The former head coach has strongly denied the allegations.

On a Zoom conference meeting Friday morning, a woman who graduated LSU last year and said she had her own dealings with the Title IX office, blasted LSU’s board of supervisors.

“You hired a known domestic abuser as head football coach and yet today you will pretend to be shocked and appalled that he covered up his players sexual misconduct,” Caroline Schroeder said.

The Husch Blackwell report found systemic problems with what should’ve been mandatory reporting of allegations. Those behind who compiled the report say athletes will get most of the headlines, but LSU as a whole needs to change its approach to sexual misconduct and keep athletics separate.

“Coach Orgeron in particular knew about these things, but what you want is, you don’t want the coaches involved in these investigations. Yes, they should know about it, but we don’t want the athletics department involved in these investigations,” said Scott Schneider of the Husch Blackwell law firm.

“The most important thing is I think, and this is going to take time, is culture. The culture has to be: we do not accept domestic and sexual violence at LSU,” Galligan said.