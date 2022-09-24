x
LSU

LSU pummels New Mexico 38-0, Jayden Daniels suffers minor injury

The Tigers were mostly in cruise control during their beatdown of the Lobos Saturday night.
Credit: AP
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes in the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. LSU won 38-0. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU may have crushed New Mexico 38-0 on Saturday night, but they didn't come out unscathed.

Jayden Daniels threw just five incompletions on his way to a 24-29, 279-yard performance. Most notably, Daniels left the game after he was tackled hard to the ground on a QB run in the third quarter.

Coach Brian Kelly said that Daniels strained his lower back, but should be okay.

Running back Noah Cain carried the ball 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns. 

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught three passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

LSU improves to 3-1 on the season and will play Auburn on the road next on October 1 at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN.

