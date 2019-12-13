BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy front-runner Joe Burrow is on his way to New York for Saturday's trophy presentation ceremony.

LSU football's official Facebook Page shared a photo Friday morning of Burrow boarding a plane with the caption, "It's that time!"

Burrow is the clear front-runner to win the Heisman on Saturday night in New York after a record-breaking season, leading the Tigers (13-0) to the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

He would be LSU's second Heisman winner and first since running back Billy Cannon in 1959. The 60-year gap between Heisman winners would be the longest for any school with multiple recipients.

Burrow is just the second Heisman finalist for LSU since candidates began being invited to New York for the presentation ceremony in 1982, and the first offensive player from the Tigers. The last finalist from LSU was defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who finished fifth in the voting in 2011.

Burrow left Ohio State and joined LSU in 2018 as a graduate transfer. He had a breakout season this year in the Tigers' new spread offense. Burrow has already set a Southeastern Conference record with 48 touchdown passes and is on pace to set an NCAA record for completion percentage at 77.9%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.