LSU QB Myles Brennan to enter transfer portal

During his time at LSU Brennan played in 20 games throwing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU senior quarterback Myles Brennan will reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247sports.com

Brennan hasn't been able to stay healthy as the LSU starting quarterback. He waited three years for his chance. In 2020 he suffered a season-ending injury three games into the season and this year he broke his arm before preseason camp.

Ed Orgeron had hoped Brennan would be available at some point this season.

Brennan will have one year of eligibility left at his new school.

With Brennan transferring Max Johnson may be in line to start again next season. So far this year Johnson has led LSU to a 4-4 record and passes for 2,009 yards and 20 touchdowns.