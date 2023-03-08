LSU QB on Davey O'Brien Award watchlist

A week after being named on the watchlist for the Maxwell Award, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is now on the Davey O'Brien Award radar as well.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A week after being named on the watchlist for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation's most outstanding college football player, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is now on the Davey O'Brien Award radar as well.

The O'Brien Award is bestowed to the country's top quarterback.

Daniels, now in his second – and final – season with the Tigers after transfering to LSU from Arizona State, set school records for rushing yards (885) and rushing TDs (11) by a quarterback in 2022 and he was one of only two players nationally to rush for 800 yards and throw for at least 2,500 yards.

On Monday, LSU was ranked fifth overall in the USA Today preseason AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Tigers open the season on Sept 3 in Orlando against No. 8 Florida State.

LSU lost its season-opener to the Seminoles in the Caesars Superdome last year.