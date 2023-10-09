LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earns third SEC Player of the Week honor of the season

LSU quarterback earned his third SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor after a record-setting performance against No. 21 Missouri.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 15-of-21 for 533 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another in the Tigers' 49-39 win over previously unbeaten No. 21 Missouri on Saturday to earn his third SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Daniels, who earned the honor following wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas, is the first player in LSU history to account for four touchdowns in five straight games.

The 22-year-old senior from San Bernardino, Calif., was joined by fellow Tiger Emory Jones who earned his first player of the week award as the sophomore from Baton Rouge helped protect Daniels and pave the way for LSU rushers to gain 274 yards on the ground against a Missouri defense that topped the SEC and ranked eighth nationally against the run.

Daniels left the game early in the fourth quarter after a hard hit near the goal line, but returned to action on the next series to lead the Tigers to two more touchdowns to close out the game.

On Monday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly gave an update on Daniels' status.

“I think our biggest concern was overall soreness," Kelly said during his Monday morning press conference. "He checked out well yesterday."

That Kid 5 @JayD__5 is the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season

Jones played all 74 offensive snaps in LSU's win, which lifts the Tigers to 4-2 overall, 3-1 in the conference.

With the win, the Tigers move up one spot to No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25.

LSU returns to Baton Rouge to host SEC West rival Auburn (3-2, 0-2) in Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.