LSU upsets Texas A&M in Orgeron’s last game

After the game, Orgeron announced that it was his final game.

NEW ORLEANS — In Ed Orgeron's final game the Tigers rallied late to upset Texas A&M 27-24. LSU scored the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left.

"Whoever the new coach is, I wish him all the luck in the world. I'll always be an LSU Tiger fan, " Orgeron said.

The LSU offense had struggled in the second half but with under two minutes left in the contest, Max Johnson led them down the field.

"I felt like something good was gonna happen, we kept on making play after play after play," said Orgeron.

On the final play of that drive, Johnson threw a 28-yard touchdown to Jaray Jenkins to send Orgeron off with a win.

Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 306 yards and 3 touchdowns.

LSU led for much of the game but Texas A&M scored 14 unanswered points to start the fourth quarter to take a 24-20 lead before the Tigers' late touchdown.

The Tigers finish the season at 6-6 and are now eligible for a bowl game.

After the game, Orgeron announced that it was his final game. Offensive lineman coach Brad Davis will take over as interim head coach if the team is selected for a bowl game.