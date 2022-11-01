x
LSU

LSU Ranked #10, Tulane #19 in first CFP rankings of the season

LSU is ranked in the CFP rankings for the first time since their 2019 championship season, while this is Tulane's first time ever.
Credit: AP
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates his touchdown with LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

LOUISIANA, USA — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have been released, and both LSU and Tulane are on it.

The Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) landed #10 on the rankings, the first time since the 2019 championship season that they've been on the list. 

The Green Wave (7-1, 4-0 AAC) are ranked #19, their first time on the CFP rankings ever.

LSU's next game is a big one - versus #6 Alabama at home on November 5 at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN. 

Tulane plays Tusla on the road on November 5 with an 11:00 a.m. kickoff on ESPN U.

