LSU re-enters Top 25 and Tulane moves up two spots in latest AP Poll

The Tigers re-enter the top 25 after beating Ole Miss while the Green Wave move up two spots.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU re-entered the AP Top 25 and Tulane moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday.

The Tigers (6-2) are ranked No. 18 after their 45-20 win over the formerly No. 7 Ole Miss (who dropped to No. 15). The Green Wave (7-1) moved up two spots to No. 23 after beating Memphis 38-28.

The last time the Tigers were ranked this season, they were No. 25, but fell out after losing 40-13 to then No. 8 Tennessee on October 8.

After wins over Florida and Ole Miss, the Tigers are ranked once again. Under new head coach Brian Kelly, LSU has already tied last year's win total with four games remaining.

In 2022, Tulane has been ranked in the Top 25 for the first time since the 1998 season.

The last time the Green Wave won more than seven games in a season was in 2002 when they went 8-5.

With four games remaining, head coach Willie Fritz has already tied his season high in games won as Tulane's coach.