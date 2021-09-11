LSU rebounds with 34-7 win over McNeese State

QB Max Johnson threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns on the night, two of them to receiver Kayshon Boutte.

LSU rebounded from their season opening loss to UCLA, but it wasn’t the dominant performance expected again McNeese State.

The Tigers had their ups and downs on offense, but the defense played well against Ed Orgeron’s son, QB Cody Orgeron, and the Cowboys offense.

The Tigers offense struggled to just 166 yards total in the first half, the defense got after it though. They forced a fumble midway through the second quarter from Tulane running back Stephon Huderson.

LSU also sacked Cody Orgeron eight time on the night.

Ultimately, LSU took down McNeese 34-7.

It’s the first time since 1982 with the Elways that a father and son have played against each other in a college football game.

QB Max Johnson threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns on the night, two of them to receiver Kayshon Boutte. Corey Kiner led all rushers wit 56 yards and a score.

Cody Orgeron threw for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Next up for LSU is a road trip to Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 25.