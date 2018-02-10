BATON ROUGE — In some ways, LSU coach Ed Orgeron was at the "gates of hell" in the week leading up to his football team's game at Florida last year.

In the space of a few days, his Tigers lost to 20-point underdog Troy, 24-21, he was called to a meeting with athletic director Joe Alleva along with his coordinators, there was a players-only meeting and a team leaders meetings, his own radio show turned volatile, and his contract buyout and firing were openly discussed and written about.

"It was a rough week," Orgeron understated as the week closed, and his team (3-2, 0-1 SEC), which also had a 37-7 loss at Mississippi State, left for Gainesville, Florida, to play the No. 20 Gators (3-1, 3-0 SEC), who were back-to-back SEC East champions under Coach Jim McElwain.

The Tigers fought hard amid soaring 90-degree temperatures in the 2:30 p.m. CBS game and found themselves leading 17-16 after three quarters, thanks to a missed extra point by Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro with 1:45 to play in the third quarter.

Then during the break between the third and fourth quarters, Florida played Gainesville native and rock superstar Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" over the loudspeakers. Petty, who worked on Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium's game day crew as a kid, had died the previous Monday at age 66.

"You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won't back down," Petty sang. "Going to stand my ground, won't be turned around. And I'll keep this world from draggin' me down. Hey baby, there ain't no easy way out."

The crowd of 88,247 went wild, but in the end it was LSU that didn't back down and shut the Gators out in the fourth quarter for a 17-16 victory — perhaps the biggest in Orgeron's career. The talk of his buyout died out, as he won six of his final eight games in 2017 and is on a current 11-2 run.

The No. 5 Tigers (5-0, 2-0 SEC) play at No. 22 Florida (4-1, 2-1 SEC) with new coach Dan Mullen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS at Ben Hill Griffin, aka The Swamp, again because LSU's game at Florida in 2016 was moved to Baton Rouge because of Hurricane Matthew.

"I remember the start of the fourth quarter," Orgeron said Monday. "They were playing the 'Hey, baby, there ain't no easy way out, and we won't back down,' by Tom Petty. And I thought it was a tremendous time for our football team because we were singing it, too."

LSU's defense held Florida to 24 yards on 13 plays in the fourth quarter and forced two punts.

"That game turned our season around," LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams said Monday. "We did a good job of keeping that crowd out of the game."

The Tigers collected five sacks of Florida quarterback Felipe Franks, who had originally committed to LSU. He finished just 10-of-16 for 108 yards.

"The defense was resilient. Came up with plays to win," Orgeron said after the game. "I'm so proud of our team. No one blinked."

All those meetings worked.

"We made the decision on Monday that we were going to win the football game under any conditions, and we did that," Orgeron said at the time.

"We knew they were going to come in with everything they had, and they did," McElwain said at the time. "That's what good teams do when their backs are against the wall. My hats off to them. Their players took it to us pretty good."

Orgeron remembered his team's mindset on Monday.

"The mindset was we were going to win the football game," he said. "And I remember the leadership on our football team came through that day. When they missed the extra point, Rashard Lawrence (defensive end) and Devin White (linebacker) saying, 'We're going to win this football game.'"

It was McElwain who ended up getting "turned around." He lost two more after the LSU game and was fired amid the three-game losing streak and some off the field turmoil. He is now the wide receivers coach at Michigan.

"We have to play like that again," Williams said. "They're probably going to come in and try to use that crowd against us, so we've got to keep that crowd out of the game again and come back out 6-0. We need to get everybody's mindset to understand that it's going to be a fight, and we can't back down."

NOTES: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the SEC offensive player of the week after completing 18 of 25 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 96 on nine carries with a 35-yard touchdown in the Tigers' 45-16 win over Ole Miss on Saturday. ... Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles (leg) is expected to play at Florida after missing the Ole Miss game. ... LSU's home game against No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 13 in Tiger Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, and ESPN's Game Day pregame show is likely to be in Baton Rouge for the game.

