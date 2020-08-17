x
FULL SCHEDULE: LSU announces 10-game, SEC-only schedule

The season will kick off on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State
LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton leaves the field after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — LSU announced their new SEC-only schedule Monday night, showing who and here they'll be playing this season.

University presidents from the SEC agreed to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SEC.

The season will kick off on Sept. 26, three weeks later than their usual start. The SEC championship game will take place on Dec. 19.

Full Schedule



Week 1 | 9/26 LSU vs. Mississippi State

Week 2 | Oct. 3 LSU at Vanderbilt 

Week 3 | Oct. 10 LSU vs. Missouri 

Week 4 | Oct. 17 LSU at Florida 

Week 5 | Oct. 24 LSU vs. South Carolina 

Week 6 | Oct. 31 LSU at Auburn 

Week 7 | Nov. 7 Bye 

Week 8 | Nov. 14 LSU vs. Alabama 

Week 9  | Nov. 21 LSU at Arkansas 

Week 10 | Nov. 28 LSU at Texas A&M 

Week 11 | Dec. 5 LSU vs. Ole Miss 

