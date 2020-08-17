FULL SCHEDULE: LSU announces 10-game, SEC-only schedule

NEW ORLEANS — LSU announced their new SEC-only schedule Monday night, showing who and here they'll be playing this season.
University presidents from the SEC agreed to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SEC.
The season will kick off on Sept. 26, three weeks later than their usual start. The SEC championship game will take place on Dec. 19.
Full Schedule
Week 1 | 9/26 LSU vs. Mississippi State
Week 2 | Oct. 3 LSU at Vanderbilt
Week 3 | Oct. 10 LSU vs. Missouri
Week 4 | Oct. 17 LSU at Florida
Week 5 | Oct. 24 LSU vs. South Carolina
Week 6 | Oct. 31 LSU at Auburn
Week 7 | Nov. 7 Bye
Week 8 | Nov. 14 LSU vs. Alabama
Week 9 | Nov. 21 LSU at Arkansas
Week 10 | Nov. 28 LSU at Texas A&M
Week 11 | Dec. 5 LSU vs. Ole Miss