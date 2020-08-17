FULL SCHEDULE: LSU announces 10-game, SEC-only schedule

The season will kick off on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State

NEW ORLEANS — LSU announced their new SEC-only schedule Monday night, showing who and here they'll be playing this season.

University presidents from the SEC agreed to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the SEC.

The season will kick off on Sept. 26, three weeks later than their usual start. The SEC championship game will take place on Dec. 19.

Full Schedule





Week 1 | 9/26 LSU vs. Mississippi State

Week 2 | Oct. 3 LSU at Vanderbilt

Week 3 | Oct. 10 LSU vs. Missouri

Week 4 | Oct. 17 LSU at Florida

Week 5 | Oct. 24 LSU vs. South Carolina

Week 6 | Oct. 31 LSU at Auburn

Week 7 | Nov. 7 Bye

Week 8 | Nov. 14 LSU vs. Alabama

Week 9 | Nov. 21 LSU at Arkansas

Week 10 | Nov. 28 LSU at Texas A&M