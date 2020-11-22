x
LSU scores late in 4th quarter to upend Arkansas 27-24

It was the capper to a 10-play, 67-yard drive on which Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was flagged for a 15-yard targeting penalty and ejected.
Credit: AP
LSU players Tory Carter (44), Soni Fonua (53), and Nick Storz (85), carry "The Boot" trophy off the field after beating Arkansas 27-24 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A targeting penalty in the fourth quarter helped LSU continue its go-ahead drive, scoring with 3:59 left to dispatch Arkansas, 27-24. 

TJ Finley found Jaray Jenkins for a 13-yard touchdown to put LSU ahead by three points.

LSU sealed the game when Jay Ward got his hands on an AJ Reed 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:24 left, the ball falling well short of the crossbar. 

