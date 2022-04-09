LSU Season Opener: O-line struggles, injuries on defense plague Tigers in 24-23 loss to Florida State

WWL's Brooke Kirchhofer and Doug Mouton break down the heartbreaking LSU loss to Florida State in their season opener.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU was plagued by inconsistent o-line play and defensive injuries in their 24-23 loss to Florida State in their season opener.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled in the first half but the passing attack came alive in the fourth quarter.

A 99-yard touchdown drive almost brought the game to overtime after the Tigers were seemingly dead in the water.

But a blocked extra point attempt ended up sealing a brutal loss for the Tigers.