BATON ROUGE, La. — Heisman week is here, and LSU football is campaigning hard for its quarterback.

The Tigers' official Facebook Page shared a photo Monday of a billboard with Joe Burrow and the word "Heisman" featured prominently. The post did not say where the billboard was posted.

Burrow remains a leading Heisman Trophy candidate after LSU convincingly beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday in Atlanta. LSU earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and the Tigers will return to Atlanta to face No. 4 Oklahoma in a Dec. 28 Peach Bowl semifinal.

Ballots for the 2019 Heisman Trophy are due Monday at 5 p.m. ET. The names of the finalists will be announced immediately on ESPN. The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Burrow has completed 77.9% of his passes and is on pace to break the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season completion percentage record owned by Colt McCoy, who completed 76.7% of his attempts in 2008.

He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns - both SEC single-season records - with only six interceptions. Burrow has helped LSU score 47.8 points per game, good for third place among all FBS teams.

Monday's post was not the first time LSU has featured Burrow on a billboard.

Just last week the team posted billboards saluting fans with Burrow wearing a jersey that read "Burreaux" a spelling evocative of Louisiana’s Cajun French heritage. Burrow debuted the jersey before Saturday's game against Texas A&M to roars of approval from the crowd in Death Valley.

