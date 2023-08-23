LSU star Maason Smith to miss season opener due to NCAA suspension

The NCAA suspended LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith after receiving an improper benefit before NIL era began in 2021, per a New Orleans Advocate report.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The preseason AP No. 5 LSU Tigers were dealt a tough blow on Wednesday.

WWL-TV's partner The New Orleans Advocate reported the NCAA will suspend defensive tackle Maason Smith for one game for receiving an improper benefit before the Name, Image, Likeness era began in 2021.

Meaning the 6-foot-6, 315-pound redshirt sophomore from Houma, La., will not be eligible to play in the season opener against No. 8 Florida State in Orlando, Fla., on Sept. 3.

Sports media voted Smith First-Team All-SEC in their preseason vote.

Smith sustained a season-ending injury in the Tigers opener against the Seminoles at the Caesars Superdome last year.