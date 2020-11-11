x
LSU starting QB Myles Brennan out for the season barring 'miraculous' recovery: Orgeron

Brennan, the 6-foot-4-210-pound junior, hurt his abdomen and hip during an October game against Missouri.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan heads off the field as members of the Missouri Tigers celebrate an LSU turnover on downs in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

NEW ORLEANS — After hints that LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan's injury might sideline him for more than a few games, coach Ed Orgeron said Brennan would be out for the remainder of the season unless he makes a "miraculous" recovery, according to reports from ESPN and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune.

Last week, Orgeron said of Brennan's likelihood to play, "I'd have to say he's very doubtful," but that changed Wednesday morning.

Brennan, the 6-foot-4-210-pound junior, hurt his abdomen and hip during an October game against Missouri, missing two back-to-back games as LSU lost to Auburn 48–11 — the largest losing margin for the Tigers since 1996.

"We're going to do what's the best for him," Orgeron told reporters Monday, "whether it's getting it fixed, getting it operated now or wait. I think we're still discussing that."

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

