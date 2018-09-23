BATON ROUGE - Wow, that was uncomfortable.

Early in the fourth quarter Saturday night at Tiger Stadium, No. 6 LSU found itself getting shut out in the second half, 14-0, and clinging to a 24-21 lead over 23-point underdog Louisiana Tech.

"DBU," short for Defensive Back U. and something LSU really needs to quit calling itself until it can finish first in the Southeastern Conference in pass defense, was getting shredded by Tech quarterback J'Mar Smith and wide receiver Adrian Hardy.

Smith completed 27 of 50 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while Hardy caught 10 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns. LSU's defense gave up 417 yards in all.

Then, just when it was most necessary, the Tigers (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) finally put together a drive in the second half to go back up by 10 points at 31-21 midway in the fourth quarter against the stubborn Bulldogs (2-1).

LSU scored its first points since midway in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by tailback Nick Brossette at the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter for the 10-point cushion after a very good drive of 70 yards in 12 plays.

But it took another pass interference penalty for quarterback Joe Burrow to finish it off. On a critical third and eight from the Tech 15-yard line, Tech cornerback L'Jarius Sneed was called for pass interference against LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson in the end zone. LSU got a first and goal at the 2-yard line and was in business.

Last week, the Tigers got two pass interference calls at Auburn on its game-winning field goal drive for a 22-21 win.

LSU added another touchdown in the final minutes for the 38-21 final on a 1-yard touchdown by tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who led all rushers with 136 yards on 20 carries, while Brossette added 78 yards on 23 carries.

The Tigers had to drive only 46 yards in seven plays for those final points as its defense stopped a fourth and half yard sneak by Smith.

Smith picked apart LSU's secondary on a 71-yard drive in seven plays to get the Bulldogs within 24-21. He found Hardy for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 12:57 to go in the game.

Smith was 21 of 40 for 240 yards and two touchdowns after three quarters, and Hardy had six of those catches for 103 yards after three quarters.

Burrow finished completing 16 of 28 passes for 191 yards.

Tech took the third quarter kickoff and promptly moved 75 yards in 13 plays to get within 24-14 with 9:10 to go in the period. LSU forced a fourth-and-goal play from its 1-yard line, but Tech went for it. And Smith found wide receiver Bobby Holly for the touchdown.

The Tigers went up 24-0 midway in the second quarter in what was looking like a route as Edwards-Helaire scored on a 28-yard run. That followed the first career interception of LSU senior safety Ed Paris at the Tech 28.

But the Tigers would not score again for two full quarters.

Tech answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Hardy with 3:59 to go before halftime, capping a 75-yard drive in 11 plays and cutting LSU's lead to 24-7.

Smith finished 10-of-22 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown with an interception in the first half.

Tech could have drawn closer in the first half, but kicker Bailey Hale missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that hit the crossbar as time expired in the second quarter. The Bulldogs were attempting to turn LSU's first turnover of the season into points. Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson forced the fumble when he sacked Burrow for a 12-yard loss to the LSU 36. Defensive tackle Keonatye Garner recovered.

LSU was the only upper level division college football team without a turnover entering the game.

The Tigers took a 17-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Cole Tracy with 9:17 to go in the second quarter. It was Tracy's ninth field goal on the season in 10 attempts. The kick came after a 68-yard drive in nine plays.

A takeaway by LSU also set up the Tigers' touchdown for a 14-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter courtesy of a 1-yard run by Brossette. LSU linebacker Devin White picked up a fumble and raced 29 yards to the 3-yard line to give the Tigers that opportunity.

White at first scored on the play, but a review showed he had stepped out on the Tech 3-yard line. Hardy had just caught a 13-yard pass over the middle, but cornerback Kristian Fulton stripped the ball out.

The Tigers went three and out on their first drive, but quickly recovered to take a 7-0 lead on a 78-yard drive in 11 plays with 9:20 to go in the first quarter.

Burrow completed 2 of 3 passes on the drive for 30 yards with a 9-yard completion to tight end Foster Moreau and a 21-yard connection with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to the 1-yard line. Brossette, who gained 31 yards on four carries on the drive, scored from there. Brossette led all rushers with 42 yards on seven carries in the first quarter.

Edwards-Helaire led all rushers at halftime with 91 yards on 13 carries.

Burrow was 5 of 8 for 56 yards in the first quarter, and LSU outgained Tech 143 yards to 73. Burrow finished the half 11 of 18 for 136 yards, and LSU outgained Tech 258 yards to 183.

For the game, Tech gained 417 yards on 76 plays to 409 yards on 76 plays by LSU.

In the end, it was a tennis match. LSU's offense is still a work in progress, but improving.

The most disappointing part of the game for LSU was its defense and DBU did not play up to its standard.

INJURY REPORT: LSU starting left guard Garrett Brumfield left the game in the first quarter with what appeared to be a leg injury. He was replaced by true freshman Chasen Hines.

Regular starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles did not dress out for the game because of a leg injury.

NEXT WEEK: LSU (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will host Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN. The Rebels defeated Kent State, 38-17, on Saturday.

