LSU students march in protest of campus sexual assault

BATON ROUGE, La. — Several hundred LSU students marched across the university campus Friday in protest following a USA Today report earlier in the week that alleged school officials did little to investigate or punish allegations of sexual assault

The article highlighted a couple of instances involving LSU football players, including former star running back Derrius Guice, but it also pointed out that other instances with similar outcomes did not involve athletes.

A lot of the marchers wore teal in honor of sexual assault victims.

LSU has hired a law firm to review their Title IX policies, which deals specifically with reporting and investigating sexual assault claims.