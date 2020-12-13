LSU stuns Florida in the fog, 37-34

Kyle Trask and No. 6 Florida look nowhere near ready for top-ranked Alabama.

Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned the Gators 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.

York drilled his kick through the dense fog and the uprights. Trask got the Gators in position to tie it, but Evan McPherson was wide left from 51 yards on the final play. LSU celebrated wildly all over the field.