Report: LSU targeting Notre Dame's Brian Kelly for head coaching vacancy

The Tigers are looking at Kelly as a replacement for Ed Orgeron.

BATON ROUGE, La. — After missing out on a chance to poach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, it appears the LSU Tigers have their eyes set on another head coach from one of college football's most historically relevant programs.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported on Monday afternoon that LSU is making an "aggressive push" to hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to run the program.

Kelly has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2010, a tenure which has been highlighted by one trip to the BCS National Championship in 2012, and three College Football Playoff appearances, in 2015, 2018, and 2020, respectively. Prior to his stint with the Fighting Irish, Kelly served as head coach of Division I programs Cincinnati and Central Michigan, and Division II Grand Valley State. Kelly has 263 career wins, which is currently third among active FBS coaches, behind only Alabama head coach Nick Saban and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown. Kelly has also earned a reputation as a gifted recruiter, an asset which is highly sought after in college coaches.

LSU had previously been linked to now-former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley as recently as Saturday, with multiple reports suggesting a deal between LSU and Riley was "imminent." Riley shocked the college football world on Sunday afternoon when he announced he was taking over the program at Southern California.