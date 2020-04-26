BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU's storybook season officially came to a close with a national title in January, but 14 of those players topped that accomplishment off by being selected in the NFL Draft that concluded Saturday, that ties a record set by Ohio State in 2004.

The Tigers had five players go in the first round, including bookends Joe Burrow (1st overall) and Clyde Edwards-Hilaire (32nd overall, last in the first round).

Ten Tigers were selected in the first three rounds - rounds where players are generally expected to make the team and contribute - or more - in their first season.

Here's the list of the Baker's Dozen plus one from the 2019 national champions who went in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Round Pick Player (Position) Team

1, 1 Joe Burrow (QB) Bengals

1, 20 K'Lavon Chaisson (OLB) Jaguars

1, 22 Justin Jefferson (WR) Vikings

1, 28 Patrick Queen (LB) Ravens

1, 32 Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs

2, 44 Grant Delpit (S) Browns

2, 61 Kristian Fulton (CB) Titans

3, 69 Damien Lewis (OG) Seahawks

3, 83 Lloyd Cushenberry III (C) Broncos

3, 97 Jacob Phillips (LB) Browns

4, 108 Saahdiq Charles (OT) Redskins

4, 131 Rashard Lawrence (DT) Cardinals

6, 185 Blake Ferguson (LS) Dolphins

7, 251 Stephen Sullivan (TE) Seahawks