Champs Again! LSU rolls to 7th CWS title with 18-4 win over Florida

The Tigers clubbed 24 hits and had 8 batters who walked. That’s 32 runners who reached base with 18 of them scoring.

OMAHA, Neb. — Turnabout is fair play and LSU did to Florida Monday night what the Gators had done to the Tigers on Sunday - beating the Gators 18-4 to win the College World Series.

The difference is that Monday night’s game was for the championship, LSU’s 7th in college baseball – the second most of any team (behind only USC).

"Right people, right place, right time," said head coach Jay Johnson. "This is the way it was supposed to go. Probably more impressive than winning the national championship is they were national champions every single day from the first meeting 'til the last pitch tonight.”

Florida grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first but then it was all LSU. The Tigers clubbed 24 hits and had 8 batters who walked. That’s 32 runners who reached base with 18 of them scoring.

The College Baseball Player of the Year, Dylan Crews, had four hits, as did Tommy White. Every Tiger starter scored a run and all but catcher Alex Milazzo, who was injured while scoring a run early, drove one in.

LSU probably wouldn’t say it but there is little doubt that the Tigers reveled in the drubbing after having endured one themselves the day before.

Twitter had plenty of time to celebrate as it was all but decided two hours in.

Why wouldn’t you want to come to LSU? pic.twitter.com/4IXT0oapNz — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) June 27, 2023

HEARD YOUUUU🤣 I LOVE IT HEREEE pic.twitter.com/PNEzbsNYCb — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 27, 2023