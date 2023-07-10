Former LSU, Brother Martin star Tre’ Morgan selected in 3rd round of MLB Draft

Morgan was voted to the 2023 CWS All-Tourney team, batting .344 with three doubles, one triple, six RBI and six runs and the key defensive play of the the tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU first baseman/outfielder Tre’ Morgan was selected Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays in the third round of the MLB Draft.

Rounds 3-10 continue on Monday, and the draft will conclude Tuesday with Rounds 11-20 beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The draft rounds on Monday and Tuesday may be viewed on MLB.com.

Morgan, a New Orleans, La., native who played baseball at Brother Martin High School, batted .316 (85-for-269) for LSU this season with 15 doubles, four triples, nine homers, 53 RBI and 66 runs. He finished No. 2 in the SEC in triples, No. 2 in sacrifice flies (8), No. 5 in hit-by-pitch (18), No. 8 in hits and No. 9 in runs scored.

Morgan was voted to the 2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team, batting .344 (11-for-32) with three doubles, one triple, six RBI and six runs. He hit a team-high .556 (5-for-9) in the NCAA Super Regional versus Kentucky (June 10-11) with one double, two homers, three RBI and four runs.

He also had the signature defensive play of the College World Series, charging the plate on a bunt attempt by a Wake Forest hitter and tossing it to the catcher for an out that kept the pivotal game tied at 0-0. LSU went on to win in extra innings.

Morgan hit two homers in Game 1 of the Super Regional, marking his second career two-homer game; the first came earlier this season (May 14) versus Mississippi State.

He has played and started in 194 career games in three seasons (2021-23) at LSU, batting .332 (256-for-771) with 49 doubles, nine triples, 20 homers, 149 RBI and 180 runs. Morgan has been hit by a pitch on 47 occasions, and he ranks No. 2 on the LSU career HBP list.