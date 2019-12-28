ATLANTA — Joe Burrow and Co. didn't just break records in the first half, they crushed them.

Oklahoma had no answer for LSU's offense in the first half of the Peach Bowl. Joe Burrow threw seven touchdowns in the first half, breaking the College Football Playoff single-game record and LSU's single-game record. He also broke the CFP record for most passing yards in a single game with 403 in the first half alone.

He wasn't the only Tiger breaking records. Justin Jefferson caught four touchdowns in the first half, breaking the CFP single-game reception touchdown record and tying the record for most receptions in a bowl game.

Again. All these stats are in the FIRST HALF alone.

