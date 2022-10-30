Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll

Both teams nudged up a couple of spots as they were off while others faltered.

NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt.

LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of spots from a week ago despite both teams being idle.

The Tigers and Green Wave benefitted from others' failings to move up and both have games left that could propel them even higher, should they emerge victorious.

LSU will host Alabama this weekend with the winner firmly in the driver's seat in the SEC West with a spot in the SEC Championship at stake.