LSU

What they're saying nationally about LSU's win over Alabama

Brian Kelly's first season may not have started so well, but it's headed toward the ending with a bang.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU (and Brian Kelly's former team, Notre Dame) will ruffle the College Football Playoff rankings when they come out this week after the Tigers had a signature win over Alabama that - believe it or not - keeps LSU in the hunt for a college football playoff spot.

If the field were expanded - like they're planning to do soon - LSU would be a favorite to be in the field.

Here's what some of the national outlets had to say about the Tigers thrilling 32-31 win Saturday night.

