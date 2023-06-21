LSU drops Wake Forest 5-2; rematch Thursday for berth in CWS championship round

The Tigers will play the Demon Deacons a third time Thursday night with the winner advancing to face Florida in the championship round of the College World Series.

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU was the top team in college baseball for a large part of the season. Wake Forest was the top-rated team coming into the College World Series. Now the two will meet for the third time in four days with a berth in the championship round at stake after the Tigers beat the Demon Deacons 5-2 Wednesday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Fifth-year seniors, true freshmen and future Major League Baseball first round draft picks have all led the Tigers to this point as the unlikely group of players has found its mark at the most crucial time of the year.

LSU will face Wake Forest Thursday night with the winner advancing to face the Florida Gators in a best-of-three championship.

Wednesday night LSU's starter Javen Coleman struggled as Wake jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second. LSU cut the margin in half in the bottom of the second before taking a 5-2 lead with a four-run third highlighted by fifth-year senior Cade Beloso cracked a three-run homer.