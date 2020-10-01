BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s Board of Supervisors has voted to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday at the Baton Rouge campus due to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The measure was passed by the education committee in the morning Friday, according to a report by the LSU Reveille, the campus' newspaper.

The entire board voted after a lunch recess.

LSU is playing in its first National Championship Game since 2011, when the Tigers fell to Alabama.

The Tigers, 14-0 on the season, are facing the defending national champions, the Clemson Tigers, who are also 14-0.

LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28 in the semifinals to make the title game. Clemson defeated Ohio State.

This is the fourth time since 2000 that the national championship will be decided in New Orleans. LSU has been involved in all four of the games – winning the title in 2003 and 2007.