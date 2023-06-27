LSU baseball set to celebrate 2023 National Championship at Alex Box Stadium

The celebration is set to start at at 7:30 p.m., gates will open 6:30 p.m. LSU says admission is free.

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU baseball will celebrate its 2023 national championship with fans on Wednesday at Alex Box Stadium – Skip Bertman Field.

The celebration is set to start at 7:30 p.m., gates will open at 6:30 p.m. LSU says admission is free, and all non-premium areas (Champions Club & Suites) will be general admission.

The event will include a presentation of the national championship trophy, and Head Coach Jay Johnson will address the crowd along with members of the team, according to LSU athletics.

Food, beverages, and national championship merchandise will be available for purchase. Free parking will also be available in the Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South, and Hayfield Lots.

Fans can enter the stadium through gates 0-3, and Field level seating will be reserved for guests of LSU baseball and the University.

All Champions Club, Suite, and Terrace Season Ticket holders will be sent complimentary tickets for the celebration. You will not need the ticket to enter the stadium but will be scanned upon entry to the Champions Club or Suite level. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery. Additional information will be sent via email.



If you are not able to attend, the celebration will be streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube, and SEC Network+.

Monday, the Tigers beat the Florida Gators 18-4 to win the College World Series. It's LSU’s 7th college baseball title – the second most of any team (behind only USC).

Florida grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first, but then it was all LSU. The Tigers clubbed 24 hits and had 8 batters who walked. That’s 32 runners who reached base, with 18 of them scoring.

The College Baseball Player of the Year, Dylan Crews, had four hits, as did Tommy White. Every Tiger starter scored a run, and all but catcher Alex Milazzo, who was injured while scoring a run early, drove one in.