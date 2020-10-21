LSU to cut football scholarships, ban Odell Beckham in self-penalty

Sports Illustrated said LSU would give up four scholarships in each of the next two seasons and also reduce recruiting visits.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Sports Illustrated is reporting that LSU football has self-imposed some penalties in an effort to show good faith to the NCAA and perhaps avoid larger penalties, a report in Sports Illustrated noted Wednesday.

The report says that LSU uncovered booster payments to the father of a football player. That player was not named.

In addition the school will be banning NFL star and former wideout standout Odell Beckham Jr. for two years after his actions following the national championship game in January where he could be seen handing out money to players.

