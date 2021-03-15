LSU to face St. Bonaventure in NCAA tournament

LSU finished its season strong to secure the eighth seed in the East. The Tigers fell by a point to Alabama in the SEC tournament finals Sunday.

LSU will face St. Bonaventure in the opening round of the NCAA tournament this week. The Tigers are in line, should they beat the Bonnies, to face the top-ranked team in the East, the Michigan Wolverines.

The Tigers had a chance at the buzzer to win the title, but advanced to the Big Dance nonetheless.

Alabama won its seventh tournament title overall, second in the SEC only to Kentucky’s 31.

Alabama is 24-6. LSU missed a couple of chances in the final seconds and fell to 18-9.

St. Bonaventure won the Atlantic-10 tournament title.

According to The Advocate, it is LSU’s second NCAA appearance under fourth-year coach Will Wade but the first time he will actually coach the Tigers in the tournament. Wade was suspended by then LSU athletic director Joe Alleva going into the postseason in 2019 for initially refusing to meet with LSU administrators to discuss recruiting allegations against the program.

All of the games in the NCAA tournament are being played in Indianapolis. The exact time, date and network for LSU's opening game will be announced Sunday night or Monday.

The tournament is shared by several networks, including CBS.

