LSU to hire Murray State's Matt McMahon as head basketball coach

NEW ORLEANS — Shortly after LSU got bounced from the NCAA tournament in the first round and Murray State fell to St. Peter's in the second round, reports are that the Racers' head coach Matt McMahon will be coming to Baton Rouge to take the job previously held by Will Wade.

McMahon's team is coming off a 31-3 season, but had that fall to 15th-seeded Cinderella St. Peter's.

In seven seasons with the Racers, McMahon won four regular season Ohio Valley Conference championships and three conference tournament championships.

His overall record is 154-67.

LSU fired men's basketball coach Will Wade for cause on March 12 amid “serious” allegations of NCAA violations, the university announced Saturday in a joint statement from its president and athletic director.

The allegations against Wade stemmed from a wide FBI investigation into corrupt practices in college basketball that has implicated major programs including Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State and Auburn.

The Complex Case Unit this past week issued LSU a formal notice of allegations, which “contains serious allegations, including multiple charges alleging Coach Wade’s personal involvement in — or awareness of — Level I misconduct,” the LSU statement said. “We can no longer subject our University, Department of Athletics, and — most importantly — our student-athletes, to this taxing and already-lengthy process without taking action. Our responsibility to protect and promote the integrity and well-being of our entire institution and our student-athletes will always be paramount.”

Level I violations can include a head coach's lack of oversight on compliance matters; failure to cooperate in an NCAA investigation; unethical or dishonest conduct; or prohibited cash or similar benefits provided to recruits.