LSU will begin using metal detectors at select entrances to Tiger Stadium as part of a pilot program expected to be fully in place by 2019.

The detectors will be at gates 23-28 on the south side of Tiger Stadium starting with this weekend's home game against Southeastern Louisiana.

The SEC is requiring all schools to have metal detectors at all entrances to their stadiums by 2020. LSU plans to have the full implementation a year earlier.

“Providing a safe environment along with creating a great fan experience is what we are striving for,” LSU communications director Michael Bonnette said. “This year’s pilot program using 15 metal detectors gives us an opportunity to educate our fans on what the process will be like when entering Tiger Stadium in the future. This process is similar to what every other school in our league is doing.

“Our goal is to have a metal detector plan in place at Tiger Stadium in 2019, to provide full coverage and be in line with other SEC schools.”

Fans are reminded that LSU’s Geaux Clear Bag Policy remains in place for Tiger Stadium this year and that the metal detectors are there to add another layer of security.

The following are some reminders about the metal detector process at Tiger Stadium as well as the Geaux Clear Policy:

New for 2018: Metal Detectors

The 15 metal detectors will be located on the south side of Tiger Stadium at Gates 22-28. Fans entering the stadium through Gates 23-28 will be instructed by event staff members on the metal detector process which is as follows:

Step 1: Bag inspection

Step 2: Remove cell phones, cameras and any other large metal objects

(Note: shoes, belts, keys, jewelry or small metal objects don’t have to be removed)

Step 3: Walk through metal detector

Step 4: Retrieve items that were removed prior to entering metal detector

Step 5: Get ticket scanned

