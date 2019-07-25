BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU football fans will soon be able to buy beer and wine inside Tiger Stadium during football games.

LSU Athletics announced the new alcohol beverage policy Thursday morning. Starting in the fall of 2019, beer and wine sales will be available to purchase for fans ages 21 and older at most concession stands inside the stadium.

Alcoholic beverages will only be sold in the first three-quarters of the football games.

The announcement comes after the Southeastern Conference adopted new policies that allowed the sale of beer and wine at athletic venues with some conditions. The SEC's policy requires beverages to be served in a cup and no more than two beverages can be purchased at one time. A valid ID must also be shown for each purchase.

The concession stand nearest to the student section will not sell beer and wine. LSU will also reserve limited concession stands for volunteer groups that do not want to sell alcohol beverages.

Below is LSU's new alcohol beverage policy:

LSU Athletics Policy and Code of Conduct for Sale of Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverage Policy:

The possession or consumption of alcohol not sold in the venue is expressly prohibited.

No more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction.

Alcoholic beverages must be poured into a cup.

A valid ID is required for each transaction.

Alcohol will not be served to fans who are visibly intoxicated.

Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the third quarter of the game for football.

Code of Conduct:

Stadium personnel and law enforcement will monitor fan behavior. Ejection without refund, arrest, or refusal of sale or consumption of alcohol could result for reasons not limited to: