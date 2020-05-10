LSU to start allowing alcohol sales on game day again

Fans must consume alcohol in their seats. Standing consumption will not be permitted.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Game day at LSU is getting some of its normalcy back.

The university announced Monday that the sale of alcohol will be permitted once again at Tiger Stadium.

LSU athletic officials said in a press conference, that adjustments will be made to game day policies and procedures including some important safety reminders for LSU fans.

New Alcohol Policies for Tiger Stadium:

Alcohol sales will be permitted in general and premium areas of Tiger Stadium for fans 21 years of age and older.

Fans purchasing alcohol must be wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth.

Fans must consume alcohol in their seats. Standing consumption will not be permitted.

The service of alcoholic beverages will cease at the earlier of the end of the third quarter or 11 p.m.

The majority of beer and wine will be sold in portable locations around the perimeter of the stadium on the West, North and East sides and in limited stands in the South lower portion of Tiger Stadium.

For the 2020 season, the conference requirement for pouring alcoholic beverages into a cup has been suspended.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson made a statement, “We closely monitored all aspects of game day with the new protocols in place knowing there would be areas for improvement. Among numerous tweaks and adjustments, observations and data gathered from fans highlighted five primary areas for modifications to our procedures and some areas of emphasis for fans.”

Along with the return of alcohol sales, COVID-19 policy changes and reminders will be in place by the next home game.

Those changes are:

The CDC medical wellness check will not be required for entry into Tiger Stadium.

More concessions stands to open, fans are encouraged to try new locations.

Masks are required in seating areas.

Fans should remain in their assigned, ticketed seats.

Fans can enter any gate and navigate all of Tiger Stadium.

Tailgating on campus is still not permitted.

LSU fans are reminded to review LSU Athletics alcohol policies.

Louisiana State University Tigers will be taking on the Tigers of the University of Missouri, October 10.