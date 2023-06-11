LSU topples Kentucky 8-3 to go to College World Series for first time in 6 years

The Tigers are Omaha-bound for the first time since 2017.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers are going back to the College World Series for the first time in six years following an 8-3 victory over Kentucky in the Baton Rouge Super Regional on Sunday.

The game was tied in the first two innings but LSU broke the game open in the 3rd inning after Cade Beloso homered to right center and brought in two additional runs to give LSU a 4-1 lead.

LSU wouldn't trail again for the rest of the game. They would pile on 4 more runs before the contest was over.

Dylan Crews, in what was likely his final game at Alex Box stadium, sent himself off with a bang as he doubled to left field in the 9th inning to bring home two runs.

LSU will play Saturday against the winner of Monday's Game 3 in the Hattiesburg super regional between Tennessee and Southern Miss.