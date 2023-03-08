LSU, Tulane bookend preseason Top 25 coaches poll

The LSU Tigers land at No. 5 in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll while Tulane enters at No. 23.

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU Tigers land at No. 5 in the preseason USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll on Monday.

In just his first year as head coach in Baton Rouge, former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly guided the Tigers to a 10-4 season that culminated with an SEC West title and Citrus Bowl drubbing of Purdue.

LSU will look to avenge last year's season opening loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome with a Sept. 3 showdown with the eighth-ranked Seminoles in Orlando.

Meanwhile, last year's Cinderella story, Tulane, cracks the Top 25 at No. 23 just ahead of Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

After finishing 2-10 in 2021, the Green Wave capped an improbable season by going 12-2 last year with a Cotton Bowl win over Southern Cal led by Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Tulane opens the season against South Alabama at Yulman Stadium on Sept. 2, followed No.22 Ole Miss uptown and a road trip to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss.

Reigning back-to-back national champion Georgia takes the top spot, followed by Michigan, Alabama and Ohio State,