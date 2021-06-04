LSU under federal investigation for handling of sexual assault and harassment claims

The investigation comes as LSU faces allegations that it tolerated, turned a blind eye, or worse, to sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and sexual abuse.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Federal officials confirmed that the Office for Civil Rights has opened a Title IX investigation into LSU's handling of sexual assault and harassment cases among students and staff.

An education department spokesperson released the following statement confirming the investigation:

“The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened a directed investigation to examine whether the Louisiana State University is in compliance with the requirements of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) with regard to the university’s response to student complaints of sexual assault and harassment. There has been extensive media coverage of the university’s potential mishandling of complaints of sexual assault, including allegations that university officials ignored sexual assault allegations made against former athletes. The U. S. Department of Justice recently referred these allegations to OCR for review. OCR’s investigation will examine the university’s handling of student complaints of sexual assault and harassment from the 2018-2019 academic year to present.”

The investigation comes as LSU faces allegations that it tolerated, turned a blind eye, or worse, to sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and sexual abuse in its athletic program.

In a long and detailed report in USA Today, reporter Kenny Jacoby paints a portrait of sexist, racist and degrading policies based around the hiring of young women who hosted recruits during visits and alleged retaliation against a recruiting administrator who complained about it.

Sharon Lewis, an associate athletic director of football recruiting had a Zoom interview with USA Today, along with her lawyers, as she detailed what were sexist attitudes toward the women and their hiring and alleged sexual misconduct by then football coach Les Miles. Lewis also talked about what she said were years of harassment and retaliation she faced for questioning the practices and bringing them to other members of the athletic and school administration.