LSU jumps up to number 7 in the AP Poll; Tulane checks in at 16

The CFP Rankings will be released on Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS — LSU and Tulane have both moved up in the Week 11 AP Poll after both had impressive wins in Week 10.

LSU has moved up 8 spots to number 7 after securing a thrilling 32-31 overtime victory against Alabama. The win has now put LSU in the driver seat in the SEC West and potentially put quarterback Jayden Daniels in the conversation as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Alabama dropped 4 sports from number 6 to number 10.

Tulane moved up 3 spots to number 15 in the latest poll after they secured a 27-13 win at Tulsa. Tulane faces the 22nd ranked Central Florida next Saturday, and can secure a spot in the AAC title game if they win their next two games.

