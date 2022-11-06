LSU jumps up to number 7 in the AP Poll; Tulane checks in at 16

The CFP Rankings will be released on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — LSU and Tulane have both moved up in the Week 11 AP Poll after both had impressive wins in Week 10.

LSU has moved up 8 spots to number 7 after securing a thrilling 32-31 overtime victory against Alabama. The win has now put LSU in the driver seat in the SEC West and potentially put quarterback Jayden Daniels in the conversation as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Alabama dropped 4 sports from number 6 to number 10.