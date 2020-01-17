METAIRIE, La. — It's been a wild week for the LSU Tigers.

After winning the National Championship game Monday, the energy felt across the state has not stopped. It's still what most people are talking about, but not all of the conversations have been about the win.

"It was exciting," LSU fan Debbie Rosenblum said. "I lost my voice."

It was a moment that will be forever marked in history. In an undefeated season, Coach O and Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to victory as they took home the championship trophy in their home state.

"Vindication. That's the word that keeps coming to my head," said LSU fan Ryan Grace who works at the Black and Gold Sports Shop in Metairie.

It's been a few days since the win and all eyes are still on LSU.

"Championship gear, everybody wants to rep it. Obviously, I joined that bandwagon real quick," Grace said.

Fans are talking excitement and controversy since Odell Beckham Jr. appeared to give out cash to LSU players after the game.

"I think he was doing it to put attention on himself," Rosenblum said.

Joe Burrow admitted it was cash and LSU is now investigating.

RELATED: Statement: Odell Beckham slapped officer on butt - officer considered arresting him in locker room

"Can't hold it to him too much. He made a mistake and we all do," Grace, an OBJ fan, said.

There is also an arrest warrant out for Beckham for a misdemeanor simple batter, according to NOPD. The charge comes from an incident in the locker room after the game where Beckham was seen slapping a police officer on his rear.

Meanwhile, LSU players are still focused on their victory. Friday, they're heading to the White House to visit President Trump.

"It makes you so proud," Rosenblum said.

RELATED: National champs LSU heading to White House Friday, report says

It'll be one of the final moments these champions will be together as a team before several players and coaches move on.

"I think there's a lot to look forward to and still a lot of hope," Rosenblum said.

Wednesday, seven underclassmen declared for the NFL draft where Joe Burrow is expected to the be number one pick. Coach O has a lot of work to do because he also has to replace two coaches. Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda is going to Baylor and Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady is going to the Carolina Panthers.

"With everything happening everybody is ready for next year believe it or not," Grace said.

Fans are holding onto this piece of history while looking ahead to the future of the LSU tigers.

This Saturday the LSU Tigers' Championship Parade will be heald on campus.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.