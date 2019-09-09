NEW ORLEANS — LSU's victory against Texas in Austin Saturday gave college football fans a look into what coach Ed Orgeron and his team have worked on since last season, and that hard work seems to have paid off for some players.

After receiving the SEC Offensive Player of the Week award last week, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow got the award for the second week in a row for his performance against Texas.

Completing 31-of-39 passes, Burrow had 471 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. The 31 completions and the 479 total offense yards make this a career high for the quarterback.

Burrow, now 12-3 as LSU's quarterback, has lead the SEC so far this season with 374.5 passing yards per game, 9 touchdown passes, 54 completions, and 379.5 total offense yards.

LSU kicker Cade York, who has made every field goal attempt so far this season, made field goals from 33, 36 and 40 yards against the Longhorns, and he's made all 11 extra point kicks this year.

RELATED: LSU's locker room at Texas didn't have air conditioning

York's 26 points makes him the SEC's lead scoring kicker, kicking an average of 13 points per game, and he's been awarded the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Ed Orgeron has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the week for LSU's victory against the Longhorns, LSU's first-ever non-conference road victory over an AP Top-10 team.

The trophy is awarded to football coaches who have lead their teams to a significant victory while embodying scholarship, leadership and integrity.

RELATED: Air Orgeron - Pass-Happy Tigers outscore Longhorns 45-38

Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Foundation, praised Orgeron's progress at LSU, both on and off the field.

“There are few coaches in the country whose impact on the overall culture of a program can be felt as significantly as coach Orgeron,” said Terry. “In only his third season with the Tigers, he’s setting new records offensively on the field, while also making strides with his players’ performance in the classroom and leaving his mark on the community.”