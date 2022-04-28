x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
LSU

LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. goes #3 overall to Houston Texans

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman.
Credit: AP
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LAS VEGAS — Derek Stingley Jr., yet another outstanding defensive back from LSU, has been selected third overall by the Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman, but injuries, including to his foot in 2021, led to lesser numbers last season.

Still, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game, has been a coveted cornerback throughout this draft process.

And the Texans need help everywhere.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Brian Kelly introduced as LSU's head football coach