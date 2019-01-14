LSU's star linebacker will join the pro's next season.

Devin White announced Monday that he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft. The All-American linebacker made the announcement that he'll forego his senior season via Twitter.

RELATED: LSU football ends 2018 season in AP poll top 10

RELATED: No. 11 LSU knocks off No. 7 UCF 40-32 in Fiesta Bowl

White is projected to be a first-round pick by most experts.

White led the Tigers with 115 tackles this season, including 10 tackles for a loss. He is the first LSU Tiger to win the prestigious Butkus Award for best college linebacker and was named LSU's MVP for the season. He also received recognition on the All-American team and earned an All-SEC selection.