NEW ORLEANS — Ed Orgeron said his star running back, junior Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a chance to play in the Peach Bowl, and that's a major upgrade.

Sunday, as LSU's football team left for Atlanta, Edwards-Helaire was off his crutches, and he seems to be walking fine without them.

The goal for LSU is to win the two games: Saturday against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff National Championship game against either Clemson or Ohio State.

The championship game is 16 days after the semifinals, so if Edwards-Helaire is "day-to-day" Sunday, that means there's a good chance he'll play in the championship game.

